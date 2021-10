Tepid tones in early trades

German DAX futures -0.2%

UK FTSE futures -0.1%

Spanish IBEX futures -0.1% US futures are also a touch lower, with S&P 500 futures down 0.1% for the time being.





The overall risk sentiment is keeping more tepid on the day so far but commodity currencies are keeping a slight advance against the dollar so far, keeping with the mood from last week. The yen is the laggard as bond yields are pushing higher again.