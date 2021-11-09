Eurostoxx futures -0.3% in early European trading

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Sluggish tones in early trades

  • German DAX futures -0.1%
  • UK FTSE futures -0.2%
  • Spanish IBEX futures -0.2%
This reflects the slightly duller mood in US futures as well, with S&P 500 futures down 0.1%, Nasdaq futures down 0.1%, and Dow futures down 0.2%.

It's still early in the day but a slight retreat in equities wouldn't exactly be the most jarring thing at this point. I mean, the S&P 500 has advanced for eight consecutive days while the Nasdaq has done so for eleven straight days now coming into today.

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose