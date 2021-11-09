Eurostoxx futures -0.3% in early European trading
Sluggish tones in early trades
- German DAX futures -0.1%
- UK FTSE futures -0.2%
- Spanish IBEX futures -0.2%
This reflects the slightly duller mood in US futures as well, with S&P 500 futures down 0.1%, Nasdaq futures down 0.1%, and Dow futures down 0.2%.
It's still early in the day but a slight retreat in equities wouldn't exactly be the most jarring thing at this point. I mean, the S&P 500 has advanced for eight consecutive days while the Nasdaq has done so for eleven straight days now coming into today.