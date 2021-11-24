Eurostoxx futures +0.3% in early European trading

A lightly more positive mood in early trades

German DAX futures +0.3%

UK FTSE futures +0.2%

Spanish IBEX futures +0.3% This comes as US futures also pare earlier losses, with S&P 500 futures now up 0.1%, Nasdaq futures up 0.2%, and Dow futures flat on the day.





Despite some mixed tones in equities so far on the week, overall sentiment is still largely holding up and that remains the important takeaway for now.



In FX, things are still looking quiet with USD/JPY a little lower by 0.2% to 114.87 while the kiwi remains the laggard after the RBNZ decision earlier in the day.