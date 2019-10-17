Eurostoxx futures -0.4% in early European trading

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

A slightly softer mood in early trades

  • German DAX futures -0.4%
  • French CAC 40 futures -0.2%
  • UK FTSE futures +0.1%
ForexLive
The setback suffered by Brexit hopes extends beyond the pound as European stocks are also largely affected by said sentiment over the past week.

Futures are lower now following the DUP headline earlier but UK stocks are faring better as the pound is holding weaker to start the session.

Looking ahead, expect Brexit headlines to once again be the key driver as traders and investors lack fresh catalysts from the US-China trade rhetoric.

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose