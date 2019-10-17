Eurostoxx futures -0.4% in early European trading

A slightly softer mood in early trades

German DAX futures -0.4%

French CAC 40 futures -0.2%

UK FTSE futures +0.1%

The setback suffered by Brexit hopes extends beyond the pound as European stocks are also largely affected by said sentiment over the past week.





Futures are lower now following the DUP headline earlier but UK stocks are faring better as the pound is holding weaker to start the session.





Looking ahead, expect Brexit headlines to once again be the key driver as traders and investors lack fresh catalysts from the US-China trade rhetoric.



