Eurostoxx futures +0.4% in early European trading

Wall St gains overnight buoy sentiment in early trades

German DAX futures +0.5%

French CAC 40 futures +0.3%

UK FTSE futures +0.2%

European equities failed to join in on the late gains posted by US stocks overnight and that is leading to the "late" run higher as we look to start the morning.





I would argue that the overall risk mood remains more composed with bonds a little mixed and US futures still keeping near flat levels on the session. USD/JPY also isn't doing much but is keeping mildly higher around 110.25 at the moment.



