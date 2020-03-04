Eurostoxx futures +0.4% in early European trading

A touch higher in early trades for now

German DAX futures +0.3%

French CAC 40 futures flat

UK FTSE futures +0.2%

It is hard to really gather much from the mildly higher sentiment in European futures at the moment. Major indices ended the day higher yesterday but closer towards the lows and with US futures sitting higher after the overnight drop, it is a bit of a tricky situation.





I would argue that the market is still largely digesting the Fed rate cut with the anticipation on what other central banks would do and how virus developments are progressing.





Treasury yields are sitting a little lower with 10-year yields down by 2.5 bps to 0.974%, so that is sending mixed signals as we begin European morning trade.



