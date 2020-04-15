Eurostoxx futures -0.4% in early European trading

Slightly softer tones in early trades

German DAX futures -0.2%

French CAC 40 futures -0.4%

UK FTSE futures -0.3%

This reflects the weaker mood in US futures, which are down by about 0.7% as we begin the European morning. Risk is leaning towards the softer side so far, with the yen leading gains in the currencies space while the aussie and kiwi are trailing behind.





It is still a bit early to be drawing conclusions from the risk mood as US stocks gained even in the wake of warnings from JP Morgan and Wells Fargo in earnings yesterday.



