Eurostoxx futures +0.4% in early European trading

A slightly better mood in early trades

German DAX futures +0.5%

French CAC 40 futures +0.3%

UK FTSE futures +0.4%

This belies the overall mood in my view as European equities ended the day much softer yesterday (down by 3-4%), missing out on the late recovery in US stocks.





US futures are also faring slightly better to start the session so that is helping as well, but bonds are little changed so far and dollar demand is still persisting in the currencies space. So, it'll boil down to 'who has it right?' once again in trading today.



