Eurostoxx futures +0.4% in early European trading

A more positive mood in early trade

German DAX futures +0.6%

UK FTSE futures +0.3%

Spanish IBEX futures +0.3%

This mirrors the more optimistic tone in US futures, which are up by ~0.4% currently. The solid performance by Wall Street towards the closing stages yesterday was also an encouraging takeaway to kick start the new week.





But the more positive mood today is also helped by 'feel good' comments surrounding US-China trade talks from earlier in the day as seen below:







