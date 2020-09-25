Eurostoxx futures +0.4% in early European trading

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Slightly more positive tones in early trades

  • German DAX futures +0.5%
  • UK FTSE futures +0.5%
  • Spanish IBEX futures +0.5%
This reflects the slight optimism in US futures, though gains are more modest now as we start to move towards the start of European morning trade.

Both S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures are up ~0.3%, keeping a calmer tone after yesterday's slight advance. Reports about US stimulus talk is helping with that but the reality of the situation is that those hopes may be misplaced, so we'll see. 

