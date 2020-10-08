Eurostoxx futures +0.4% in early European trading

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

A slightly more positive tilt alongside US futures

  • German DAX futures +0.4%
  • UK FTSE futures +0.1%
  • Spanish IBEX futures +0.4%
The market is still carrying on the more positive sentiment from trading yesterday, rebounding from the Trump stimulus setback on Tuesday.

The rebound may be in part because Trump pushed for some piecemeal action but it may also be in part the possibility that the market is pricing in a 'blue sweep' - followed by bigger stimulus - ahead of the election next month.
We'll likely get more clarity on how the market is feeling over the next few days but for now, there is further calm with S&P 500 futures also jumping a little to sit around ~0.5% higher now with Nasdaq futures up by ~0.6% to start the session.

