Eurostoxx futures +0.4% in early European trading

A slightly more positive tilt alongside US futures

German DAX futures +0.4%

UK FTSE futures +0.1%

Spanish IBEX futures +0.4%





We'll likely get more clarity on how the market is feeling over the next few days but for now, there is further calm with S&P 500 futures also jumping a little to sit around ~0.5% higher now with Nasdaq futures up by ~0.6% to start the session.





The market is still carrying on the more positive sentiment from trading yesterday, rebounding from the Trump stimulus setback on Tuesday.