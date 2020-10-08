Eurostoxx futures +0.4% in early European trading
A slightly more positive tilt alongside US futures
The market is still carrying on the more positive sentiment from trading yesterday, rebounding from the Trump stimulus setback on Tuesday.
- German DAX futures +0.4%
- UK FTSE futures +0.1%
- Spanish IBEX futures +0.4%
The rebound may be in part because Trump pushed for some piecemeal action but it may also be in part the possibility that the market is pricing in a 'blue sweep' - followed by bigger stimulus - ahead of the election next month.
We'll likely get more clarity on how the market is feeling over the next few days but for now, there is further calm with S&P 500 futures also jumping a little to sit around ~0.5% higher now with Nasdaq futures up by ~0.6% to start the session.