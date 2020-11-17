Eurostoxx futures -0.4% in early European trading

Slight softness in early trades

German DAX futures -0.4%

UK FTSE futures -0.4%

Spanish IBEX futures -0.4% This reflects the more tepid risk mood to start the session, following the gains seen in the equities space yesterday after the vaccine optimism from the Moderna news.





S&P 500 and Dow futures are still slightly softer as well though Nasdaq futures are holding closer to flat levels as we get things underway.





In the currencies space, the mood is also looking more tepid with little change observed across the board with narrow ranges still prevailing for the most part.