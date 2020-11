Slightly softer tones observed in early trades

German DAX futures -0.4%

UK FTSE futures -0.5%

This largely mirrors the mood in US futures, with S&P 500 futures seen down by 0.5% as we get things going on the session. The risk mood is tilted slightly more on the defensive side but much like yesterday, the dollar is once again struggling a little.





EUR/USD is near session highs of 1.1880 with USD/JPY easing to just under 104.00.