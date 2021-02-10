Eurostoxx futures +0.4% in early European trading

Risk tones keep firmer in early trades

German DAX futures +0.5%

UK FTSE futures +0.5%

Spanish IBEX futures +0.3% This follows the more tepid mood in European equities yesterday, as Wall Street also paused to catch its breath after the rally since last week. S&P 500 futures are up 0.3% on the day and the mood in Europe is mirroring that for the time being.





All eyes will be on Fed chair Powell's speech later today at 1900 GMT but he is likely to reaffirm that the Fed put remains very much in play. So, we'll see how the market takes to that reminder as we approach the second-half of the week.