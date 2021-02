Slightly softer tones in early trades

German DAX futures -0.4%

UK FTSE futures -0.7%

Spanish IBEX futures -0.4%

The more tepid tone towards the latter stages of Asian trading is carrying over to Europe, with US futures also seen slightly lower as we get things underway.





While the surge higher in yields is helping commodities, equities aren't feeling quite as enthused by the looks of it and that's a key consideration to watch today.