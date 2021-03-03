Eurostoxx futures +0.4% in early European trading

Slightly better tones in early trades

German DAX futures +0.5%

UK FTSE futures +0.6%

Spanish IBEX futures +0.4% The optimism from Asia flows through to Europe as the mood matches with that seen in US futures so far today. S&P 500 futures are holding higher by 0.5% while Nasdaq futures are up 0.7% as we get things underway.





Major currencies are still keeping little changed as most dollar pairs are still trading within 0.1% of one another, with only USD/JPY a touch higher closer to 106.90 for now.