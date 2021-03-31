Eurostoxx futures -0.4% in early European trading

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Slightly softer tones in early trades

  • German DAX futures -0.4%
  • UK FTSE futures -0.3%
  • Spanish IBEX futures -0.2%
This reflects the slightly more subdued tone in Asia, which followed losses from Wall Street overnight. US futures are also keeping more tepid, trading little changed for the time being as Treasury yields are holding a little higher to start the session.

The DAX hit another milestone in trading yesterday, breaching the 15,000 level but looks set for an early pullback - at least for now.

