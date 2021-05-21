Eurostoxx futures +0.4% in early European trading

Steady tones in early trades

German DAX futures +0.3%

UK FTSE futures +01%

Spanish IBEX futures +0.3%

This mirrors the mood in US futures, which are seen up by around 0.2% currently. After the gains yesterday, the market is settling down a little and finding some calm but it is still a bit early in the day to be saying that this will be plain sailing.





The bounce yesterday only sees US equities get back to key near-term levels now so there is still work to do technically to try and build further momentum.





Also, keep an eye on crypto in case the tail starts to wag the dog again as it did earlier in the week. Bitcoin now down 1.5% at the lows for the day at $39,450.



