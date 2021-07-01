Eurostoxx futures +0.4% in early European trading
Slight gains in early trades
This mirrors the slight optimism in US futures as well, with S&P 500 futures up 0.2%, Nasdaq futures up 0.1%, and Dow futures up 0.2%.
- German DAX futures +0.3%
- UK FTSE futures +0.2%
- Spanish IBEX futures +0.2%
That, despite a relatively mixed mood in Asia, with the Nikkei closing down by 0.3% at 28,707.04 while the Shanghai Composite is seen up 0.4%.
A lot rests on the shoulders of the US non-farm payrolls release tomorrow but so far, equities have been taking everything in stride after the post-FOMC retreat and there's still a good argument for European indices to outperform - from a valuation perspective that is - as the global economy gets back on its feet again.