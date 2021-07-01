Eurostoxx futures +0.4% in early European trading

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Slight gains in early trades

  • German DAX futures +0.3%
  • UK FTSE futures +0.2%
  • Spanish IBEX futures +0.2%
This mirrors the slight optimism in US futures as well, with S&P 500 futures up 0.2%, Nasdaq futures up 0.1%, and Dow futures up 0.2%.

That, despite a relatively mixed mood in Asia, with the Nikkei closing down by 0.3% at 28,707.04 while the Shanghai Composite is seen up 0.4%.

A lot rests on the shoulders of the US non-farm payrolls release tomorrow but so far, equities have been taking everything in stride after the post-FOMC retreat and there's still a good argument for European indices to outperform - from a valuation perspective that is - as the global economy gets back on its feet again.
Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose