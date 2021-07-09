Eurostoxx futures +0.4% in early European trading

German DAX futures +0.4%

UK FTSE futures +0.3%

Spanish IBEX futures +0.2%

European futures are faring slightly better, following a more tepid mood in Asia with the Nikkei closing down 0.6% at 27,940.12 but well off earlier lows. The market is generally taking in some comfort from a rebound in yields for now, with US futures also trimming earlier losses with S&P 500 futures now down just 0.1% and Dow futures flat.