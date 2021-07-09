Eurostoxx futures +0.4% in early European trading

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Risk sentiment less downbeat in early trades

  • German DAX futures +0.4%
  • UK FTSE futures +0.3%
  • Spanish IBEX futures +0.2%
European futures are faring slightly better, following a more tepid mood in Asia with the Nikkei closing down 0.6% at 27,940.12 but well off earlier lows. The market is generally taking in some comfort from a rebound in yields for now, with US futures also trimming earlier losses with S&P 500 futures now down just 0.1% and Dow futures flat.

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose