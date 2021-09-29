Eurostoxx futures +0.4% in early European trading

A slight bounce after yesterday's rout

German DAX futures +0.5%

UK FTSE futures +0.2%

Spanish IBEX futures +0.3% Equities are breathing a little easier on the day as energy prices are coming off the boil and Treasury yields are also rather flattish for the most part going into European trading.





US futures are holding higher as well, up roughly 0.5% across the board and that is keeping overall risk sentiment in a steadier spot to start the session.