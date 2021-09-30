Eurostoxx futures +0.4% in early European trading

Slightly positive tones in early trades

  • German DAX futures +0.4%
  • UK FTSE futures +0.4%
  • Spanish IBEX futures +0.4%
This mirrors the more positive bounce in US futures, with S&P 500 futures up 0.6%, Nasdaq futures up 0.7%, and Dow futures up 0.5% at the moment.

Risk sentiment is looking poised for a slight bounce to start the day but just be wary that the mood music can quickly change, as we saw with trading yesterday.

The dollar is still keeping in a good position from a technical perspective, with changes among major currencies still rather lightweight for the most part so far today.

The aussie is holding a decent advance though, with AUD/USD up 0.4% to 0.7204 but still keeping below the broken short-term support @ 0.7220-30.

