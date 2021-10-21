Eurostoxx futures -0.4% in early European trading

Slightly softer tones in early trades

German DAX futures -0.4%

UK FTSE futures -0.3%

Spanish IBEX futures -0.3% This mirrors the softer mood in US futures, with S&P 500 futures down 0.3% as well.





Equities are seeing a light pullback after the gains this week, with US indices in particular close to its all-time highs so there is perhaps some scope for profit-taking. But dip buyers have shown much resilience this week, so don't count them out just yet.