Positive vibes in early trades

German DAX futures +0.5%

UK FTSE futures +0.5%

Spanish IBEX futures +0.4% After the light losses yesterday, European indices are looking to bounce back amid a more optimistic backdrop laid out by US stocks overnight and futures today.





It looks like the DAX and CAC 40 will be testing fresh record highs at the open once again.





Elsewhere, S&P 500 futures are up 0.4%, Nasdaq futures up 0.5%, Dow futures up 0.4%.