Eurostoxx futures -0.5% in early Euroepan trading

Softer tones observed in early trades

German DAX futures -0.6%

UK FTSE futures -0.6%

Spanish IBEX futures -0.7% The dour mood from Asia carries over to Europe, with risk tones keeping slightly more on the defensive to start the session. The dollar and yen are modestly bid in the major currencies space but nothing too extensive as ranges remain narrower still.





US futures are keeping calmer though with S&P 500 futures and Dow futures flat while Nasdaq futures are up 0.3%, with 10-year Treasury yields down 1 bps to 1.61%.