Eurostoxx futures +0.5% in early European trading

The positive vibes carry over to Europe in early trades

  • German DAX futures +0.5%
  • French CAC 40 futures +0.5%
  • UK FTSE futures +0.4%
This roughly mirrors sentiment seen in Asian equities, whereby stocks are buoyed by chatter from Fed officials overnight about rate cuts - despite some pullback in expectations. Microsoft's solid earnings and more upbeat forecast on their outlook is also feeding into the optimism seen in equities to start the day.

USD/JPY holds higher at 107.65 currently, on the back of a stronger dollar and higher yields with the mood in the equities space not doing the pair any harm at all.

