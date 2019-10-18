Eurostoxx futures -0.5% in early European trading

Asian stocks pass the red baton over to Europe in early trades

German DAX futures -0.5%

French CAC 40 futures -0.3%

UK FTSE futures -0.5%

In particular, Chinese stocks are weaker after a softer-than-expected Q3 GDP report earlier and that is also weighing a little on European futures to start the session.





What bodes ill for China also bodes ill for Europe and that sentiment is partially translating into some weakness in equities in the region. Overall, the risk mood is a little more defensive but we're not exactly into heavy risk-off territory just yet.





Looking ahead, be wary of potential changes in Brexit sentiment as that will also play a role in affecting risk assets ahead of the weekend.



