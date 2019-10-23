Eurostoxx futures -0.5% in early European trading

Softer tones observed in early trades in Europe

German DAX futures -0.5%

French CAC 40 futures -0.6%

UK FTSE futures flat

Part of the losses here is due to the late drop in Wall St during overnight trading after European markets have closed. But the overall risk mood in itself remains more cautious/defensive as we begin the day.





US futures are down by ~0.2% at the moment and that is keeping currencies a little more on edge to start the session.





USD/JPY sits near 108.40 just off lows of 108.25 earlier in the day with the aussie and kiwi still slightly weaker, though they are also off their respective lows seen in Asia Pacific trading.



