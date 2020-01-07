Eurostoxx futures +0.5% in early European trading

European stocks set for a rebound from yesterday's losses

German DAX futures +0.6%

French CAC 40 futures +0.5%

UK FTSE futures +0.6%

Markets are continuing to look past US-Iran tensions as geopolitical fears are starting to abate. That is helping with the mood in equities since overnight trading and that is carrying over to the European morning today as well.





In the currencies space, USD/CHF is back up above 0.9700 while USD/JPY is a little higher around 108.42 as bonds are also keeping more steady to start the session.



