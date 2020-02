The more positive tone reverberates to Europe in early trades

German DAX futures +0.6%

French CAC 40 futures +0.5%

UK FTSE futures +0.7%

This largely mirrors the more positive mood seen in US futures, which are up by ~0.7% currently. The market continues to view that fears of the coronavirus outbreak are receding and that is also helping to push bond yields and yen pairs higher so far today.