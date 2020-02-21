Eurostoxx futures -0.5% in early European trading

The softer risk mood carries over to Europe

German DAX futures -0.4%

French CAC 40 futures -0.1%

UK FTSE futures -0.4%

Risk aversion is the name of the game to start the session with the key event going to be the PMI releases in just over an hour from now. Let's see if that will compound worries seen to start the day or perhaps provide some room for optimism.





US futures are down by 0.5% as well and the overall mood is keeping risk currencies on the defensive to start the session. The aussie and kiwi are hovering near session lows at 0.6599 and 0.6307 respectively against the dollar.



