Eurostoxx futures +0.5% in early European trading

More positive vibes in early trades

German DAX futures +0.4%

UK FTSE futures +0.4%

Spanish IBEX futures +0.5%

This mirrors the tone in US futures, which are up by ~0.4% as we get the session underway. The negative reaction to Abe's resignation is more contained to Japanese markets, as stocks elsewhere are unperturbed for the time being.





US Treasury yields are also sitting higher, with 10-year yields hitting a high of 0.786% earlier today and are keeping 2 bps higher at 0.774% currently.





That continues the post-Powell reaction with the dollar seen weaker across the board, as EUR/USD approaches 1.1880 and AUD/USD testing the 0.7300 handle.



