German DAX futures -0.3%

UK FTSE futures -0.9%

Spanish IBEX futures -0.5%

A bit of a mixed mood to start the session with US futures keeping mild gains, with S&P 500 futures up 0.2% while Nasdaq futures are up 0.5%.





Meanwhile, Treasury yields are still tilted a little lower with 10-year yields down 1.3 bps to 0.868% and that is keeping USD/JPY pinned closer to 105.00 for the time being.