Eurostoxx futures +0.5% in early European trading

Hints of risk-on vibes in early trades

German DAX futures +0.5%

UK FTSE futures +0.4%

Of note, Eurostoxx futures are at the February highs as we kick start the session with S&P 500 futures also sitting 0.2% higher on the day so far.





There is a slight tilt in the market towards being risk-on as we get things underway, with the dollar and yen keeping weaker in the major currencies space.





The antipodeans lead the charge with AUD/USD approaching some near-term resistance close to 0.7450 while NZD/USD has broken back above its 100-hour moving average of 0.7050 as buyers now seize near-term control on a push to 0.7070.



