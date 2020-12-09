Eurostoxx futures +0.5% in early European trading

Hints of risk-on vibes in early trades

  • German DAX futures +0.5%
  • UK FTSE futures +0.4%
Of note, Eurostoxx futures are at the February highs as we kick start the session with S&P 500 futures also sitting 0.2% higher on the day so far.

There is a slight tilt in the market towards being risk-on as we get things underway, with the dollar and yen keeping weaker in the major currencies space.

The antipodeans lead the charge with AUD/USD approaching some near-term resistance close to 0.7450 while NZD/USD has broken back above its 100-hour moving average of 0.7050 as buyers now seize near-term control on a push to 0.7070.
