Slightly softer tones in early trades

German DAX futures -0.5%

UK FTSE futures -0.2%

European equities closed more mixed yesterday, just before the decline in big tech kicked in during US trading. While European indices are less tech-heavy, sentiment is keeping more tepid in general as we look to get things going on the session.





S&P 500 futures are down 0.2% at the lows while Nasdaq futures are down by 0.5%.