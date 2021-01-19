Eurostoxx futures +0.5% in early European trading
Risk-on vibes in early trades
- German DAX futures +0.7%
- UK FTSE futures +0.4%
- Spanish IBEX futures +0.4%
This follows a more positive close for European indices yesterday, with the positive mood here carrying over from Asian trading earlier. The optimism also reflects sentiment in S&P 500 futures, which are up by 0.7% to start European morning trade.
Elsewhere, 10-year Treasury yields are up 2.4 bps to 1.107% and the overall mood is pinning the dollar and yen lower across the board to start the day.