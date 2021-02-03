Eurostoxx futures +0.5% in early European trading
The positive tones spill over to Europe in early trades
- German DAX futures +0.5%
- UK FTSE futures +0.3%
- Spanish IBEX futures +0.7%
This mirrors the positive mood in US futures, with S&P 500 futures seen up 0.4% and Nasdaq futures up 0.7% as the market exudes more calm on the week so far.
In the major currencies space, the dollar is keeping steadier with EUR/USD at 1.2030 near the lows for the day but still caught within a 20 pips range. The kiwi still leads gains marginally as NZD/USD holds above 0.7200 after better Q4 unemployment data earlier.