Eurostoxx futures +0.5% in early European trading

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

The positive tones spill over to Europe in early trades

  • German DAX futures +0.5%
  • UK FTSE futures +0.3%
  • Spanish IBEX futures +0.7%
This mirrors the positive mood in US futures, with S&P 500 futures seen up 0.4% and Nasdaq futures up 0.7% as the market exudes more calm on the week so far.

In the major currencies space, the dollar is keeping steadier with EUR/USD at 1.2030 near the lows for the day but still caught within a 20 pips range. The kiwi still leads gains marginally as NZD/USD holds above 0.7200 after better Q4 unemployment data earlier.

