Eurostoxx futures -0.5% in early European trading
Softer tones observed in early trades after the gains yesterday
This mirrors the softer mood at the tail-end of Asian trading, with Chinese equities paring early gains as US futures are also keeping lower after the more solid session yesterday.
- German DAX futures -0.5%
- UK FTSE futures -0.8%
- Spanish IBEX futures -0.6%
S&P 500 futures are down 0.3% while Nasdaq futures are down 0.4% currently.
The overall risk mood remains more tentative with the dollar keeping firmer across the board, as Treasuries are little changed ahead of the 10-year auction later today.