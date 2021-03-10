Eurostoxx futures -0.5% in early European trading

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Softer tones observed in early trades after the gains yesterday

  • German DAX futures -0.5%
  • UK FTSE futures -0.8%
  • Spanish IBEX futures -0.6%
This mirrors the softer mood at the tail-end of Asian trading, with Chinese equities paring early gains as US futures are also keeping lower after the more solid session yesterday.

S&P 500 futures are down 0.3% while Nasdaq futures are down 0.4% currently.

The overall risk mood remains more tentative with the dollar keeping firmer across the board, as Treasuries are little changed ahead of the 10-year auction later today.
Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose