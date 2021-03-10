Eurostoxx futures -0.5% in early European trading

Softer tones observed in early trades after the gains yesterday

German DAX futures -0.5%

UK FTSE futures -0.8%

Spanish IBEX futures -0.6%





S&P 500 futures are down 0.3% while Nasdaq futures are down 0.4% currently.







The overall risk mood remains more tentative with the dollar keeping firmer across the board, as Treasuries are little changed ahead of the 10-year auction later today.

This mirrors the softer mood at the tail-end of Asian trading, with Chinese equities paring early gains as US futures are also keeping lower after the more solid session yesterday.