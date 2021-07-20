Eurostoxx futures +0.5% in early European trading

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

A light pullback in early trades

  • German DAX futures +0.5%
  • UK FTSE futures +0.4%
  • Spanish IBEX futures +0.4%
This follows the bloodbath yesterday with European indices having tumbled by 2-3% yesterday, so this looks to be a slight breather as the selling lets up.

As mentioned earlier, look to the bond market for any clear signs of a shift in sentiment but so far there isn't much indication of that although 10-year Treasury yields are holding up 2 bps just above the 1.20% mark for the time being.

