Eurostoxx futures +0.5% in early European trading

A light pullback in early trades

German DAX futures +0.5%

UK FTSE futures +0.4%

Spanish IBEX futures +0.4% This follows the bloodbath yesterday with European indices having tumbled by 2-3% yesterday, so this looks to be a slight breather as the selling lets up.





As mentioned earlier, look to the bond market for any clear signs of a shift in sentiment but so far there isn't much indication of that although 10-year Treasury yields are holding up 2 bps just above the 1.20% mark for the time being.