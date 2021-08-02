Eurostoxx futures +0.5% in early European trading

Equities look to bounce back after Friday losses

German DAX futures +0.4%

UK FTSE futures +0.4%

Spanish IBEX futures +0.4% A modest bounce is expected at the open later for Europe, with US futures also showing more positive risk appetite for the time being.





S&P 500 futures are up 0.5%, Nasdaq futures up 0.5%, and Dow futures up 0.4%.





In Asia, the Nikkei sees a decent bounce to close up 1.8% while Chinese markets are reflecting a calmer tone as the Hang Seng is up 1.0% and Shanghai Composite up 1.7%.