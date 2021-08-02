Eurostoxx futures +0.5% in early European trading

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Equities look to bounce back after Friday losses

  • German DAX futures +0.4%
  • UK FTSE futures +0.4%
  • Spanish IBEX futures +0.4%
A modest bounce is expected at the open later for Europe, with US futures also showing more positive risk appetite for the time being.

S&P 500 futures are up 0.5%, Nasdaq futures up 0.5%, and Dow futures up 0.4%.

In Asia, the Nikkei sees a decent bounce to close up 1.8% while Chinese markets are reflecting a calmer tone as the Hang Seng is up 1.0% and Shanghai Composite up 1.7%.

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose