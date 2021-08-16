Eurostoxx futures -0.5% in early European trading

Risk tones more defensive in early trades

  • German DAX futures -0.4%
  • UK FTSE futures -0.6%
  • Spanish IBEX futures -0.6%
This reaffirms the softer risk sentiment as we look to get things going on the week.

In Asia, the Nikkei closes down 1.6% as Japan looks to extend state of emergency measures through to mid-September at least. Meanwhile, the Hang Seng is down 1.0% while the Shanghai Composite is bucking the trend, seen up 0.3%.

Looking at US futures, the vibes are leaning towards the softer side with both S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures down 0.2% while Dow futures are down 0.3%.

