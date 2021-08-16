Eurostoxx futures -0.5% in early European trading

German DAX futures -0.4%

UK FTSE futures -0.6%

Spanish IBEX futures -0.6%

This reaffirms the softer risk sentiment as we look to get things going on the week.





In Asia, the Nikkei closes down 1.6% as Japan looks to extend state of emergency measures through to mid-September at least. Meanwhile, the Hang Seng is down 1.0% while the Shanghai Composite is bucking the trend, seen up 0.3%.