Eurostoxx futures +0.5% in early European trading

German DAX futures +0.2%

UK FTSE futures +0.3%

European indices closed mostly lower missed out on the late push higher in US equities yesterday, so there is some catchup play in early trades today.





But also with higher yields mostly weighing on tech sentiment at the moment, Europe is less affected by that given the index compositions. Meanwhile, S&P 500 futures are down 0.2%, Nasdaq futures down 0.5%, and Dow futures flat currently.