Eurostoxx futures +0.5% in early European trading

Positive tones in early trades

German DAX futures +0.5%

UK FTSE futures +0.5% A solid recovery in US stocks on Friday just adds to the more positive mood in the equities space as investors are keeping faith in the Santa Claus rally.





European indices had a solid October month with the French CAC 40 and Italian FTSE MIB gaining by nearly 5% while the German DAX advanced by almost 3%.





For now, the positive mood continues with US futures also keeping higher by roughly 0.2% as we look to get things going in European morning trade.