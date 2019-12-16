Eurostoxx futures +0.6% in early European trading

A more upbeat tone observed in early trades

German DAX futures +0.6%

French CAC 40 futures +0.5%

UK FTSE futures +0.5%

US futures are up by 0.3% as well so that is helping with the minor upside tilt in the risk mood to start the session. That said, European equities can also still take heart in the fact that the UK election result should alleviate Brexit worries - for now at least.





Looking ahead, pay attention to the euro area PMI releases in the European morning today. Any hiccups there may potentially cause a bit of a dent in the more upbeat tone we're seeing to start the day.



