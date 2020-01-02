Eurostoxx futures +0.6% in early European trading

Mixed tones in early trades

German DAX futures -0.2%

French CAC 40 futures +0.9%

UK FTSE futures +0.4%

For the most part, the optimism and enthusiasm from Asian trading is spilling over to European equities. However, German stocks are still seen slightly on the back foot ahead of the open despite the more positive mood in the equities space.





So far, investors are cheering on the PBOC move to cut its RRR by 50 bps over the weekend and is helping stocks to get a lift. That said, it hasn't really translated much to other risk assets with major currencies more mixed and bonds keeping steady.





But it's still early days to start the year and liquidity conditions aren't exactly normal right now so there's also that to consider when you look at all of this.



