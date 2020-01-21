Eurostoxx futures -0.6% in early European trading

The softer risk tone reverberates to Europe in early trades

German DAX futures -0.6%

French CAC 40 futures -0.7%

UK FTSE futures 0.6%

The risk mood in markets continue to stay more pessimistic amid concerns about the new coronavirus outbreak in China. That is continuing to keep the yen bid as we begin the session with USD/JPY near the lows for the day at 109.93 currently.





Meanwhile, bonds and gold are also keeping more firm to start the European morning:







