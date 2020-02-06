Eurostoxx futures +0.6% in early European trading

The positive risk mood reverberates to Europe in early trades

German DAX futures +0.6%

French CAC 40 futures +0.7%

UK FTSE futures +0.5%

This largely mirrors the more solid performance by Asian stocks today and what we are observing in US futures thus far. But just take note that bond yields have erased its earlier track to the upside after the more dismal German factory orders report





US 10-year yields is now nearly flat at 1.654% after having touched a high of 1.682% earlier.



