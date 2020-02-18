Eurostoxx futures -0.6% in early European trading

Softer tones observed in early trades

German DAX futures -0.7%

French CAC 40 futures -0.7%

UK FTSE futures -0.7%

It is red across the board to start the European morning as the overall risk mood is softer amid concerns surrounding the virus impact on the global economy. The tilt came after Apple issued a revenue guidance warning earlier in the day here





Treasury yields are marked lower across the board as well and that is weighing on yen pairs to start the morning, with USD/JPY now at 109.73.





I would expect the tepid risk sentiment to continue for now but when Wall Street wakes up, it is anyone's guess for how investors are going to react. Greed or fear?



