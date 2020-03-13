Eurostoxx futures -0.6% in early European trading

No bloodbath but not much optimism either in early trades

German DAX futures -0.7%

French CAC 40 futures flat

UK FTSE futures +2.0%

The turnaround in risk sentiment so far today is helping a little with the mood as European futures are not seeing heavy losses at least ahead of the cash open later.





But relative to the sharp fall seen yesterday, this is hardly comforting really:









In the currencies space, the yen is still keeping weaker with USD/JPY at 105.40 after touching an earlier high of 106.01 while the aussie and kiwi are still leading gains for now.



