Eurostoxx futures +0.6% in early European trading

Mildly positive tones observed in early trades

German DAX futures +0.7%

French CAC 40 futures +0.5%

UK FTSE futures -0.2%

Less than 1% changes across the board in futures currently and in this kind of market environment, that is hinting at more tepid tones to start the day.





Asian equities are also mixed with US futures near unchanged levels as well with investors still searching for firmer direction on the week.





Wall Street adopted a more positive tone yesterday but there are still big questions hanging over the world economy amid ongoing lockdown measures all over the globe.



